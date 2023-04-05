Bombas donating 3,000 pairs of socks to Tennies for Tots

Paula Sedillo Wise and the 100% volunteer nonprofit she started, Tennies for Tots, is partnering with Bombas and their One Purchased=One Donated program.

Bombas is donating 3,000 pairs of children’s socks to add to the new shoes, books and book bags she provides to children 5 years old and younger who are part of families who live in poverty throughout Northern and Central Arizona.



Bombas donates one item of clothing for every item it sells. The company currently has more than 3,500 partners distributing those gifts throughout the United States. To date, they have donated 75 million pieces of clothing to programs that serve those in need. Of the clothing they donate, socks, underwear and t-shirts are the top three most-requested items at shelters. Visit their website at bombas.com for more information.

Paula started her nonprofit in 2018 when after attending a back-to-school event in Prescott, where she learned that there where programs in place to help school age children with school clothes and supplies but there were not available for younger children. Although she works full time, she decided she was going to fill that need. She started with a couple of the Head Start Programs in Flagstaff. Slowly she expanded and now serves nearly 40 Head Start programs in four different counties in Arizona and over 3,000 children every year including centers in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Ash Fork and beyond. For many of these children, it is the first new shoes they have ever had.

Tennies for Tots is always looking for volunteers or groups to sort, buy or distribute, as well as financial donations. Visit tenniesfortots.org for more information.

The state of Arizona recognized Tennies for Tots as a Qualifying Tax Credit Organization in 2022, which means a single person can donate $400 or $800 for couples and deduct the full amount from their state income tax bill.

Information provided by Tennies for Tots.