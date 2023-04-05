Adoption Spotlight: Deangela

Deangela is a sweat girl with an infectious smile. She loves staying active by playing outside, going to the park or other outdoor activities. She likes to participate in sports and wants to learn how to sew, knit and cook. In Deangela’s down time she listens to music and reads. She is currently reading the Babysitters Club. Get to know Deangela and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.