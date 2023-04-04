Obituary: Terry Sheldon Hill

Terry went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 3, 2023. His vibrant, outgoing personality and big heart will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

As the son of a career U.S. Navy man, Terry was born in Corpus Christi, Texas. He attended elementary school in east San Diego, middle school near Denver, Colorado, and graduated from Crawford High School in San Diego, California. He graduated with honors from San Bernardino Valley College, and returned there later to get certificates in Industrial Supervision.

He was especially proud of the years he was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Army Reserves. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he went to work for General Telephone (now Verizon) and held several positions, working his way up from lineman to Head Engineer before retiring in 1991. Before moving to Arizona, he worked as a Telecommunications Engineer for San Bernardino County for two years. After taking computer classes at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, he worked in their IT department for a couple of years ending in 2004.

Terry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley, going fishing and camping, off-roading in his Jeep, and building and fixing computers. He was a member of Lynx Creek Cloggers and used to perform with them on the courthouse square. He had fun driving his green VW Bug in several Prescott Christmas Parades.

He had been active in the Prescott Sunrise Lions Club, and served as president of his area’s local water company for many years. He became a licensed General Contractor, then built two homes where he did almost all the work himself, one in Southern California and one in Prescott, Arizona. His hardest medical challenge was being able to survive a double lung transplant received at age 75 for just over five years.

Terry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Smith) Hill, his son Shane Hill (Leyla) and grandchildren Alyssa and Kai, his son Troy Hill (Mei) and grandchildren Clayshia and Celine, as well as nephews, nieces, and cousins. Terry was predeceased by his brother Gary Hill, and his parents Newton and Fae Belle (Rickert) Hill.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Terry’s name to the Prescott Sunrise Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 985, Prescott, AZ 86302.

A memorial service will be held at QuadCity Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, 86303, at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13 There will be a military ceremony at the National Cemetery in Prescott at 2 p.m. later the same day.

Information provided by the family.