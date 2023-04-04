Obituary: Lester Nathaniel Garripee

With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Garripee family announce that on Thursday, March 30, 2023, Lester Nathaniel Garripee “Les or Tumbleweed Pete,” passed away peacefully at the age 85 with the love of his life, wife Rosey at his bedside.



Les is survived by his beautiful wife Rosey, his two sons, Les Jr. and Michael, sister Orlean, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Les was born on June 30, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from University of Detroit with a CPA degree which made his parents Gloria and Wilfred, both now deceased, the proudest parents in the world.

He was gobbled up immediately by Price Waterhouse in New York, where he started his career and his family. Returning to the Detroit he left Price Waterhouse to join a private company as an inhouse CPA, later culminated in him becoming a partner. He hired Rosey, his wife, to be his office manager and then later firing her when they got married. Les and Rosey each considered the other the Light of their Lives.

Les loved all sports, his favorites being skiing, boating, golf and more recent his cowboy shooting. Les in fact won the Sawgrass Member/Guest Golf Tournament in 1994. Another passion of Les and Rosey’s lives was traveling, and in fact visited 21 foreign countries including Russia and Lichtenstein. Les was very active in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, and volunteered his time as Church Treasurer, and Don’t Spend Christmas Alone for several years. Les will be honored with services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Land, Prescott. The family encourages Les’s cowboy action shooting friends to attend wearing their favorite CAS clothes.

In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate any donations to the American Diabetes Association or the American Lung Association.

Information provided by the family.