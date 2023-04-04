Obituary: John Hayes
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 3:40 p.m.
John Hayes, formerly of Chino Valley, Arizona, born March 18, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, passed away March 22, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona.
Sgt. Hayes led a combat unit in Viet Nam, receiving a bronze star, and a purple heart for wounds received.
He grew up in N. Hollywood, California, graduated from UCLA in Los Angeles, California, and was an insurance industry claims manager.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie and children Traci and Patrick, and grandsons Sean and John. Memorial service to be announced.
Information provided by family and friends.
