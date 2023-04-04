Adoption Spotlight: Christopher
Originally Published: April 4, 2023 9:53 p.m.
Christopher is fun kid who is very artistic and enjoys painting and drawing. One day Chris would like to participate in an art show to showcase his artwork. He enjoys playing basketball and has been described as caring, outgoing and intelligent. Chris is always up for getting Blizzards at Dairy Queen and trying out their monthly flavors. Get to know Visit childrensheartgallery.org.
