Pets of the Week: Cleo & Sunshine (Catty Shack)
DOB approximately Aug. 10, 2022; this litter was found outside and came into foster with Catty Shack at a young age. They love to play with fishing pole toys, springs and, of course, stray pieces of paper. Also for some reason a good yardstick! These are the remaining two kittens; Cleo and Sunshine. They are Very bonded so need to go home together. Sunshine (Sunny) is the handsome orange and white male and Cleo is the beautiful striped tabby girl. Please come visit them at Catty Shack 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. No appointment needed. Yavapai County residents, only please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
