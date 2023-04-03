Pet of the Week: Little Boy (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Little Boy is about 10 months old with gray hair. He is shy but friendly. Little Boy came to Miss Kitty’s when his owner had to move into a care facility, and he could not go along. Can you give Little Boy a forever home of his own?
To meet Little Boy, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please check us out on Facebook and visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- Vehicle falls into ravine off Highway 89 near Paulden; 3 occupants taken to hospital
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Dignity Health YRMC to close its Pendleton Center Adult Fitness Program in Prescott, Prescott Valley
- Prescott Police find no one in home after report of burglary in progress
- Judge Hancock given non-judicial duties, cases reassigned
- Sewer overflow leads to high levels of E. coli in Granite Creek, Watson Lake
- Obituary: Thomas William Tieman
- Police ask public's help to locate endangered man
- Woman falls to her death on bluffs above West Clear Creek
- ‘Gray Death’ drug appears in Prescott Valley
- Police seek info about fatal collision at Willow Creek Road, Haas Boulevard in Prescott
- Highway 69 open after two-car collision causes closure in both directions near Lowes
- Yavapai County Superior Court judge arrested on ‘super extreme DUI’ charge
- Collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Friday leaves 3 seriously injured
- Dignity Health-YRMC to consolidate, reduce services, staff amid financial challenges
- ADOT announces upcoming I-17 closures
- Prescott Valley Police need help locating hit-and-run suspects
- Prescott’s streets, businesses serve as sets for first of mystery movies
- Obituary: Tyler Zachary Greene
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: