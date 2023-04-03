Pet of the Week: Jenny (United Animal Friends)

Look at that adorable face! Jenny has a cute brown patch over one eye and a charming spotted ear. Her good looks are only surpassed by her winning personality. This affectionate and friendly 2-year-old gets along great with other dogs and older children.

Jenny is one smart cookie who is treat-motivated and easy to train. She knows several basic commands, is housetrained and can use a dog door. A born athlete, Jenny loves going on adventures and hiking around the Prescott area. She would be the perfect dog for anyone who likes the great outdoors and enjoying a variety of activities!

Jenny is a cattle dog mix who weighs 48 pounds. If you are interested in adopting her, visit UAF’s website and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. A safe fenced yard is required.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.