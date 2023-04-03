OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Support Local Children with Your Purchase Restaurant Gift Cards & Vacation Packages Auctions End April 5th 10pm Health Beauty & Spa Packages Collectibles, Golf, Jewelry & Much More

Subscribe Now
Monday, April 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Jenny (United Animal Friends)

Jenny is 2 years old, and her good looks are only surpassed by her winning personality. (Courtesy photo)

Jenny is 2 years old, and her good looks are only surpassed by her winning personality. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: April 3, 2023 5:21 p.m.

Look at that adorable face! Jenny has a cute brown patch over one eye and a charming spotted ear. Her good looks are only surpassed by her winning personality. This affectionate and friendly 2-year-old gets along great with other dogs and older children.

Jenny is one smart cookie who is treat-motivated and easy to train. She knows several basic commands, is housetrained and can use a dog door. A born athlete, Jenny loves going on adventures and hiking around the Prescott area. She would be the perfect dog for anyone who likes the great outdoors and enjoying a variety of activities!

Jenny is a cattle dog mix who weighs 48 pounds. If you are interested in adopting her, visit UAF’s website and click on the “Apply for Adoption” button. A safe fenced yard is required.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: