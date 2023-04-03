Pet of the Week: Huey (Yavapai Humane Society)
Introducing Huey... he’s looking for his very own home sweet home! He’s a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever/Rottweiler mix who has been at Yavapai Humane Society since April 9, 2022! That’s almost a year!
He’s a little slow to warm up to new people but loves getting lots of pets and attention once he gets to know you.
He loves treats and knows to sit and paw and is eager to learn more!
He does need to be the only dog in the house, because he wants to share all his love with just you.
He had a pretty rough life as a puppy and after spending almost a year at YHS, he deserves a loving home! He also loves to play fetch; he just needs someone to throw the ball! Is it you? To learn more about Huey visit yavapaihumane.org or give our Adoption Team a call at 928-445-2666. Let’s spread the news and find Huey his “furever”!
Information and photo provided by Yavapai Humane Society.
