Pet of the Week: Goldie (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Goldie, an adorable 3-year-old English Golden Retriever. Goldie is a little on the shy side and will take some time to warm up to new people. She is an affectionate girl who loves toys. She is house trained, spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines. Goldie gets along well with dogs similar in size to her, however, she is not fond of small dogs. We do not know how Goldie feels about cats.

If you would like to meet this beautiful girl, please give us a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.