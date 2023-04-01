Obituary: Victoria (Oleson) Hamrick

Victoria (Oleson) Hamrick passed away on March 13, 2023 at the age of 75.

She is survived by her children Alan, Anna, and Raymond; grandchildren Nicholas, Edward, Victori, Danielle, Brandon, Brian, and Sean; great-grandchildren Oliver, Madeline, Ezekiel, Lillian, Anna, Zaiden, and Evangeline; siblings Ole, Neil, Lisa, and Wayne, as well as many cousins and extended family. She is predeceased by her late husbands Alan Moore and Patrick Hamrick.

Vicki was born in North Adams, Massachusetts on October 5, 1947, and grew up on Florida Mountain where she met Alan. After relocating their young family to Prescott Valley, Arizona, she was widowed and later remarried Patrick Hamrick. Vicki was an excellent seamstress who could knit, crochet and stitch amazing creations, and she shared those skills with anyone willing to learn. She lived for her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) and is leaving behind a legacy of strength, faith, commitment, and love.

A memorial will be held at Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott, Arizona, on April 15th at 1 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.

Information provided by the family.