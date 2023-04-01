Obituary: Thomas William Tieman

Thomas William Tieman of Dewey, Arizona went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 24, 2023. He was born on September 3, 1971, in Phoenix, Arizona to Thomas and Mary (Garner) Tieman.

Thomas lived in Young, Arizona for three years, then moved to Payson, Arizona where he graduated from Payson High School in 1989, then went on to attend Mesa Community College.

Tommy was passionate about his family and friends and was extremely proud of his children. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Tommy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hiking fishing, hunting, and kayaking. He also played many sports, excelling in football and track in high school.

Tommy was a dedicated and loyal public servant in Arizona for over 25 years. He began his career in law enforcement in 1994 with the Arizona Department of Corrections. He moved on to the Eager Police Department for three years and then the Springerville Police Department for six years. For the past 15 years Tommy served with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in multiple capacities to include Patrol Deputy, in the Training Unit, Forest Patrol Search and Rescue, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and as the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA) Sergeant. Tommy was a mentor and role model for all who had the privilege to know him.

He is survived by his parents: Thomas and Mary of Payson. His wife: Christy Awtrey-Tieman of Dewey. His children: Kayleen M. Tarver (Michael) of Queen Creek, Kole T. Tieman (Katie) of Mesa, Koreena A. Tieman (Eric) of Prescott, and Kane E. Tieman (Allysia) of Mesa. His grandchildren: Auroara, Zoelinn, Zaike, Westin, Bentley, and Kayson. His Sister: Coreena Trogdon (Kenneth) and Sister-In-Law Kim Phillips (David), many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Elmer Carl Tieman and Clara Faye Tieman, Fenton Floyd Garner and Mary Lucille Garner Breeden and CE “Mutt” Breeden. Aunts: Carol Joan Cantral, Sandra Kay Tieman. Uncle: Arthur Floyd Garner.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Sergeant Tieman’s family are being accepted on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office website. The public may make donations directly on the YCSO website at Donate (paypal.com) using the first link in the drop-down menu “Benevolence Fund - Sgt. Tommy Tieman”.

A funeral service will be held at Yavapai College Performance Hall on April 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.