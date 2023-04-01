Obituary: Robert ‘Bob’ Wellford Fiske

Robert “Bob” Wellford Fiske passed away peacefully in his home at Las Fuentes in Prescott, Arizona, on January 24, 2023 at the age of 93. Born December 5, 1929, Bob was the 2nd oldest of four boys. He grew up in Leesburg, Virginia and learned the printing trade at The Loudon News. After a brief stint in journalism school, Bob thought ministry might be a better fit and graduated from Randolph-Macon College in 1951.

In a bold move for a boy from the segregated South, Bob applied to the Methodist Board of Missions, hoping to volunteer in Africa. The Board had other plans, however, and sent Bob to Hawaii. He soon became the Director of the Methodist Student Center at the University of Hawaii on Oahu. Bob occasionally butted heads with the President of the Student Fellowship, but the two became friends, and in 1954 she agreed to marry him.

Through 64 years of marriage, Joyce had an incredible impact on Bob. He wrote, “during that time I was given the gift of love which I had never experienced before and would never be without the rest of my life.”

Following their marriage, Bob enrolled in Perkins School of Theology at SMU. With $2.50 in their bank account, Bob and Joyce muddled through a time that Bob would reflect on as the most challenging and formative years of his spiritual journey.

His ordination came in 1955, after which they briefly moved to California, before returning to Hawaii where Bob served as a pastor. His appointments included First UMC, Hilo UMC, Christ UMC, Wesley UMC, Harris UMC, and Kailua UMC. In 1990, Bob accepted the position of Hawaii District Superintendent.

During his time serving the United Methodist Church, he built a beautiful life with Joyce. The two were blessed with three children, Julie, Steve, and Tim. Bob retired in 1994 and the pair moved to Prescott, Arizona to be closer to family.

Bob and Joyce were members of Prescott UMC, where Bob became a founding member of the Coalition for Compassion and Justice which served low-income and homeless members of the community.

He was a relentless thinker and an ardent proponent of Grace. His faith in God and commitment to service permeated every aspect of his life. Years ago, when asked what message he wanted to leave with the world, Bob replied, “I supposed I’d say ‘I love you.’” Bob urged that “we never try to live without relationship for Life is relationship.” In his final days, Bob spoke of being ready to once again find union with Joyce.

Bob is survived by his brother, Richard; children, Julie (Bob) Huck, Stephen (Michelle) Fiske, and Timothy (Annette) Fiske; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 10th, at 11:00 a.m. at Prescott UMC.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Prescott UMC, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.