Obituary: Louis Alex Jaramillo

Louis Alex Jaramillo. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 1, 2023 9:04 p.m.

Louis Alex Jaramillo, 73, died unexpectedly on February 1, 2023. He was born February 14, 1949, to Juan and Rachel Jaramillo in Gallup, New Mexico. He graduated from Cathedral High School class of 1967 and was the class president.

Following graduation he served with the U.S. Air Force as an Airborne Radio operator. His tours included Bangkok, Thailand, Vietnam and Europe. While in Europe he traveled extensively including England, Greece, Turkey, Crete, Iran, Ascension Islands and throughout Germany. During this time, he met his wife Joan whom he married in Germany. He was then assigned to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado where he served his last four years with his family. After leaving the Air Force with an honorable discharge, he moved back to his hometown of Gallup where he leased an operated Indian Hills Shell Service for five years. He then moved to Prescott, Arizona, continuing his work as an automotive mechanic/Fleet manager for over 25 years.

Louis is survived by his two children, Melanie and Louis; daughter-in-law Jennifer; grandchildren Michael, Breanna, Renee, Codi and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Lily, Ronin, Winter, Raven, Jayce and Gauge; brothers John and Robert and sister Rose, along with their spouses; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He enjoyed time with his family, reminiscing with old friends, working on cars, and making people laugh with his adventurous stories. He will be truly missed by his family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at the Gallup State Veterans Cemetery, 333 National Cemetery Drive, Gallup. Interment will be held at the Veterans Hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.

