Obituary: June Wesely Dubiel

June Wesely Dubiel. (Courtesy)

June Wesely Dubiel. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: April 1, 2023 9:27 p.m.

June Wesely Dubiel suddenly passed into the loving arms of Jesus on January 27, 2023. Born to Richard and Joan Wesely, in Brooklyn, New York, on June 17, 1952, June Charlotte Wesely grew up in Garden City Park, LI, New York.

She graduated from Adelphi University in 1974 and married Alan Dubiel on October 12 of that same year. She had a career in medical technology and later as a teaching assistant. June and Alan resided in Oceanport, New Jersey before retiring to Prescott, Arizona in 2001. During the last 20-plus years, she has served the Lord in caring ministries both at Prescott Community Church and American Lutheran Church. Known by many for her artistic skills, she made hand crafted greeting cards, needlepoint works and other creations for the home.

June is survived by her loving husband Alan. Their son Gregory Dubiel resides in Glassboro, New Jersey, with his wife, Stephanie and their seven children, Colin, Carter, Cowen, Colton, Colette, Curtis and Corinna. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Stone of Prescott Valley. She is predeceased by grandson Carson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at American Lutheran Church April 28th at 11:00 a.m. For a luncheon reservation, to follow the service, please text 928-237-7161 prior to April 23rd.

Information provided by the family.

