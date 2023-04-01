Obituary: Genna S. Herron
Genna S. Herron, 72, was called home to God on January 12, 2023 suddenly of natural causes. Born in April of 1950, she went on to graduate high school in 1968, Mary Crest College in 1988 and the University of Iowa in 1993 with a Masters degree. Knowledge and books “Mystery” were just two of her passions. Relaying everything she learned in stories sprinkled with an opinion here and there. Genna will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and contagious laughter.
She is survived by her partner John Ellis, siblings Bonnie and John Row, David “Brett” and Candace Herron and nephew Chance Herron. She lives now in our hearts forever.
Celebration of Life services to be held at Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., Prescott, AZ 86303 on April 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., where Genna lovingly served in multiple capacities from 2006-2014.
Information provided by the family.
