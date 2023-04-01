OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Support Local Children with Your Purchase Restaurant Gift Cards & Vacation Packages Auctions End April 5th 10pm Health Beauty & Spa Packages Collectibles, Golf, Jewelry & Much More

Subscribe Now
Saturday, April 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: David Andrew Gartner

Originally Published: April 1, 2023 9:42 p.m.

David Andrew Gartner, the long-time Yavapai County Fleet Management Director, passed away March 18, 2023; he was 63. David was a former firefighter, Chief and Board Member of Southern Yavapai Fire Department.

David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa; their three children, Kirt, Carrie Gartner Bear and Katie; and grandson Koda Bear; brothers William and Lawrence; and four sisters, Elizabeth Howe, Kathleen Phillips, Margaret Dorflein and Jeannine Moore.

David’s Interment ceremony is April 14, 2 p.m., at the Prescott National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held April 15th, 10 a.m., at Granite Creek Park in Prescott. Lunch will be served; bring your own beverage. In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations can be made to Southern Yavapai Fire Department, 9000 Magby, Wilhoit, AZ, 86332.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: