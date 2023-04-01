Obituary: David Andrew Gartner

David Andrew Gartner, the long-time Yavapai County Fleet Management Director, passed away March 18, 2023; he was 63. David was a former firefighter, Chief and Board Member of Southern Yavapai Fire Department.

David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Lisa; their three children, Kirt, Carrie Gartner Bear and Katie; and grandson Koda Bear; brothers William and Lawrence; and four sisters, Elizabeth Howe, Kathleen Phillips, Margaret Dorflein and Jeannine Moore.

David’s Interment ceremony is April 14, 2 p.m., at the Prescott National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held April 15th, 10 a.m., at Granite Creek Park in Prescott. Lunch will be served; bring your own beverage. In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations can be made to Southern Yavapai Fire Department, 9000 Magby, Wilhoit, AZ, 86332.

Information provided by the family.