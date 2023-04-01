Obituary: Daniel Edward Luckman, Jr.

It is with heavy hearts and gratitude that we announce the passing of Daniel Edward Luckman Jr. at the age of 98. Daniel passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023 in Prescott, Arizona.

Daniel was born on February 5, 1925, in Paterson, New Jersey, to Daniel and Elizabeth [Kessel] Luckman. After graduating from high school, he joined the Army Air Force, serving in World War II in both India and China as a control tower operator with the Flying Tigers. After returning home, he volunteered for the Civil Air Patrol as a pilot before starting his career at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center as a Quality Assurance Specialist.

Daniel oversaw the manufacturing of highly specialized components built by NASA, including those used in the Apollo 11 moon landing and the Enterprise Space Shuttle construction. He loved sharing his memories of working for NASA during the golden age of the space race, attending rocket launches in Cape Canaveral & Cape Kennedy, and meeting Chuck Yeager, Neil Armstrong, and Buzz Aldrin.

After retiring in 1980, Daniel and his late wife, Eleanor [Janickie], moved from Orange County, California, to Prescott, Arizona, where he enjoyed exploring the Southwest’s many trails and scenic destinations and served as a tour guide for hostel retreats. Daniel’s favorite place to visit was the Grand Canyon of which he considered his church.

Daniel lived a fulfilling life as a loving father, grandfather, a devoted and supportive husband, and a friend to many. He enjoyed flying airplanes, hiking, hunting, fishing, and playing pool with his friends.

Daniel is survived by his son, Daniel [Luckman], his grandchildren, Daniel, Maia, and Grace, and his great-grandchildren, Mina, Ian, Abby, and Finn. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Marleen [Luckman]. Daniel will be forever missed and admired.

