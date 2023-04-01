Obituary: Charles Robert Buis
Originally Published: April 1, 2023 8:58 p.m.
Charles Robert Buis, 75, was born on April 20, 1947 to Derrald and Helen Buis in Oroville, CA. He passed away in Prescott, AZ on March 15, 2023.
Charles is survived by his wife Cathy Anne Buis, his beloved dog Topper, and his sibling Fran Martin in CA. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Charles’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
