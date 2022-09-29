PVPD seeks public’s help in identifying Walmart theft suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money.
The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
Police are seeking information to locate the three males:
Suspect 1: Male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, 165 to 200 pounds, wearing a green with white facing baseball style hat, surgical mask, dark colored tank top, light colored shorts and white shoes.
Suspect 2: Male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, 180 to 210 pounds, wearing a black baseball style hat, surgical mask, black shirt sleeved shirt, light colored shorts and white shoes.
Suspect 3: Male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, 180 to 210 pounds, wearing a dark baseball style hat, surgical mask, white short sleeved shirt, dark fanny pack, jean shorts and black shoes.
If you have information about the identity of any of these three suspects, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.
Information and photos provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
