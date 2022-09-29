Former Seattle man found guilty of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of dead body in Yavapai County
Originally Published: September 29, 2022 8:52 p.m.
Most Read
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- PANT detectives arrest Cottonwood brothers on multiple drug- and weapon-related charges
- Obituary: Robert Eugene Kellerman
- Local residents ask ‘Why now?’ on proposed new Airport Vicinity Overlay
- Suspect identified, booked for alleged Black Canyon City homicide in July
- YCSO SWAT Unit arrests Cordes Lakes man on alleged sexual assault, drug-related charges
- Obituary: Mark Kevin Ainley
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: