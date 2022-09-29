Adoption Spotlight: Jason and Brian
Originally Published: September 29, 2022 7:56 p.m.
Jason and Brian are identical twins, but Jason likes to point out he is older by two minutes. They are both bright, inquisitive boys who like to joke and laugh. One’s a little more country and the other’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll! Get to know Jason, Brian and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
