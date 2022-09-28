Church News: Sept. 29, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events ipate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of Sept. 29, 2022:

- Beit Torah “Shabbat Shuva, VaYeilech” 10/1/22. Yom Kippur 10/4 eve-10/5/22. (www.onetorah.org) discusses making amends. Zoom Friday Shabbat service weekly. Homebound? Shofar by phone available! Free 5783 NEW Calendars here! Contact for details. Arrange consultations/ discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear Masks! Vaccinate if possible!

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, PV, will be hosting a Grief Group every second and fourth Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. The Group will be led by chaplains from Good Samaritan Hospice. Next meeting is Sept. 22. All are welcome to attend.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122 Sunday Worship service 9:30 a.m. with coffee and adult bible study to follow. Tuesday at 10am an adult bible study and the Women’s bible study resumes on Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m. Coming in October is our bazaar and the church’s 40th anniversary celebration.

- Trinity Lutheran Church 3950 N. Valorie Drive Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314 Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/ Sanctuary 11 a.m. Blended/ Contemporary 9:30 a.m. Fellowship/ Adult Bible Please join us/ Everyone is Welcome!!!

- Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 am on Sunday, Sept. 26 in our building and online. Rev. Becky Gunn: “Cleaning our Slates.” In honor of the Jewish High Holy Days, let us consider the symbolism of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Follow us: prescottuu.org.

- Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Join us Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. for a musical Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Susan Schanerman and Cantorial Soloist Jessica Dreifuss. Shabbat Services are 10 a.m. Saturday. You’re invited to celebrate the High Holidays with us. For more information, www.brithshalom-az.org or call 928-708-0018.

- Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850; unityprescott.org. Services: 9 & 11 am. Masks optional at both services. Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “The Art of Creating Openings”. Musical guests: Bill & Suellen Dicker. Wherever you are on your spiritual journey, you are welcome here!

- St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. We are your TRADITIONAL Anglican church, using the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. Join us Sundays, 10:30AM Holy Communion, Wednesdays, 10:00AM Morning Prayer and Thursdays, 4PM, Evensong. We are a growing congregation that invites you to share our faith and values!

- St Luke’s Episcopal Church invites all to worship, visit www.slecp.org for information for service times and all events. Bible study, Adult and Children Sunday School, Fellowship. Donations accepted for Food Pantry, Thursdays 1-3 p.m., open to all for pickup Fridays 9a.m. to noon. Feeding God’s People at their table and at St Luke’s.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church – 630 Park Ave. Prescott. Living by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and fellowship. Bible study and services every Sunday at 10 a.m. and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith. aztrinitypres.org Ph 928-445-4536. Come join us!

- The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, (928) 778-1602. Also on line: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church 7763 East Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9 am. Masking recommended. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch Sept. 23, 11 a.m. served in Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available.Grief Group every 2nd and 4th Thursday each month at 1 pm. Group will be led by a chaplain from the Good Samaritan Center. Next meeting is Sept. 22.

- Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org/ Come worship our Lord with us this this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Corinne’s sermon: “The Bible in 2 Words”

Exodus 3:1-17, John 1:1-18 “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

- Mountain Reformed Church Join us this Sunday, September 25, as the Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick returns to preach the sermon “How to Have a Lousy Prayer Life” on 1 Timothy 6:6-12, 17-19 and Luke 16:19-31. Coffee fellowship at 10:00, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

- Chino Valley United Methodist Church 10 am worship service Sunday September 25 - the 16th Sunday after Pentecost. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message “Grace Acceptance, What Does God Require?” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School - Adult 9 am, Children 10 am.

- Solid Rock Christian Fellowship- Join us at 10:30am Sunday for our Worship Service, or join a Sunday School class at 9am. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series on Acts. Beginning Sunday, October 2, 8:30am service added. Find us at 148 S. Marina St. in downtown Prescott, or at SolidRockPrescott.org.

- Alliance Bible Church ABC is where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday Pastor John continues a New series called “The Return of Christ”. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Stay for the coffee fellowship Midweek fellowships and Bible studies 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd, Prescott. 928-776-1549 Livestream: abcprescott.com.

- Realms of Glory Ministries, ROGM, meets every Sunday at 2 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. ROGM is affiliated with Christian International & Andrew Womack Ministries. Come expecting to receive. www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710.

- First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 East Gurley St., invites everyone to our worship service on Sunday mornings at 10:30. We are an open and affirming congregation of the United Church of Christ. Recorded worship services may be viewed at fccprescott.org. 928-445-4555

- Women of Wisdom, an interdenominational Christian fellowship of Bible study, music, prayer, for women of all ages and backgrounds, is hosting an 8-week session Wednesdays 8 to 11:15 a.m. at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott. Call 445-4348 to register. Scholarships/free child care available.

- Mountaintop Christian Fellowship,1519 W Gurley St., Prescott. Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

- Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road in Prescott offers two traditional/blended services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Contemporary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday School for children, college & teens at 9:30 a.m. Adults during all worship times. AWANA for children, Sunday 5p.m. www.willowhills.church or call 928-445-5520.

- Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult Bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. The Food Pantry is open every Thursday at 10. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

- Prescott Church of the Nazarene. Website: www.prescottnazarene.com

Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

- Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

- The Community, Sacred Jewish Living. We have Shabbat and Holiday services, Religious school and a loving Jewish community. Join us for the High Holidays. Contact Rabbi Kozlow 928-220-5020 for further information.

- Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

- American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

- Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

- Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

- Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

- St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

- St. Luke Christian Center, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

- The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

- Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us.

- Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation, and Messages at every service, 10 AM 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave Prescott, please enter through the back door. For more information, http://www.mysticalspiritualistchurch.org/.