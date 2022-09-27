Obituary: Kathern L. Miller-Mitchell
My dear stepmother, Kathern L. Miller-Mitchell of Prescott, Arizona, sadly and suddenly died of a stroke in her home this June.
Kathern’s life started on Sept. 9, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, and brought her to California in her 20’s to pursue a career in hair styling. Her mastery and beautiful work propelled her through a successful career that influenced the world of fashion and beauty.
Kathern devoted the second half of her career life to community and applied her many talents and skills to enrich lives in Mammoth Lakes, California, where she was director of the Wild Iris Family Crisis Center. After moving to Prescott, she held executive positions at Meals on Wheels, and the Coalition for Compassion and Justice. Among the many causes she contributed to, she was particularly passionate about volunteer work in Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, and believed strongly in advocating for and helping women and children with undue challenges.
Her vibrant beauty was so remarkable and distracting that she once caused a minor car collision in NYC while attending a hair show there in her 20s. Uncommonly bright and analytical, she could apply her sharp mind to situations that spanned social issues, science, real estate dealings and home repair; she found solutions quickly.
Kathern sought answers to life’s tough questions through spiritual principles, and was always available to help anyone who needed it. A consummate cook, she was considered the best many of her friends and family know. She adored traveling and loved hiking in nature. She was fun, yet soft spoken, wonderfully domestic yet game for adventure, and full of wisdom and surprises. She is unforgettable and will be terribly missed. A self-made woman. A stepmother who went above and beyond. A class act.
If you knew her, please leave a tribute or a memory you share with Kathern on her Facebook page.
Information provided by the family.
