Obituary: Frederick James Work (Fred)

Frederick James Work (Fred). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 27, 2022 10:31 p.m.

Frederick James Work (Fred), 90, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2022.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, Roberta. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Sandra and Charles Brunk, son Rick Work, daughter Jeanette Rogers, stepdaughter and son-in-law Deborah and Hank Luedy, siblings Avery Nunn, Rod Work and Joe Work, 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A native Arizonan, Fred was in the Navy, spent time on the rodeo circuit, and worked as a carpenter and an educator for most of his career. His teaching and coaching careers were spent at St. Mary’s and McClintock High Schools. He then moved on to run the Carpenters Apprenticeship program for the State of Arizona.

Fred enjoyed a second home in Prescott where he loved golfing and being social. He will be remembered as a beloved father, adored grandfather and forever an ASU fan.

Funeral will be held at The Franciscan Renewal Center at The Casa (5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253) on Oct. 5, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley hov.org.

Information provided by the funeral home.

