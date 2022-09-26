OFFERS
For Your Safety: Wilderness medical response

Know when to go to the hospital after a snake bite. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: September 26, 2022 6:07 p.m.

Allow me to tack on a few additional things to last week’s column.

The tourniquet was mentioned last week under the heading of “bleeding.” A tourniquet can be a life saver but should be used with caution.

If direct pressure will not control severe bleeding or if an amputation is evident the tourniquet may be the only treatment that will work. The potential problem is that if not applied and monitored properly, the part of the body distal to the tourniquet could begin to die from lack of circulation. Professional training should be taken to ensure that you are doing things correctly. See YouTube for examples.

Animal bites can, and do, occur in the great outdoors. These may be described as “puncture wounds.” Perpetrators can be raccoons, skunks, foxes, or larger animals. A major concern in such a case is infection and possibly rabies. A thorough washing with soap and water is indicated but only wash the surface of the wound and not the punctures themselves. Washing the punctures could push additional bacteria into the wound off of the surface. Soap and water will deactivate the rabies virus on the surface of the wound. Wash the wound and seek medical help immediately!

Burns happen often from campfires, boiling water, and sunburn. Your first task is to “stop the burning.” Burns can continue to burn into tissue even after the heat source is removed, so start as soon as possible flushing the burn with copious amounts of cool water for up to 20 minutes to stop the burn. Light dressings with Polysporin can be used thereafter. Medical attention should be sought if the burn area is of a second or third degree. Burns infect quite easily; do not remove blisters.

Arizona has the dubious distinction of being No. 1 in the nation for rattlesnake bites. Most bites are from the person trying to pick the snake up or from stepping on it. I always used to ask classes what the best first aid for rattlesnake bite is ... receiving many different answers. I then told them the answer by holding up my car keys. Don’t panic and drive to a hospital! Victims frequently have two hours before the bite gets critical. No ice bath, no cut-and-suck method, just drive to a hospital.

If you do not have Polysporin with you, you can treat many wounds with “nature’s antibiotic,” that being bees honey. Honey on wounds and bandages works wonders and has for thousands of years.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with intelligence and police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

