Pets of the Week: Garnet and Naomi (Catty Shack)

Garnet and Naomi are both lovely brown tabbies. You have to look closely to tell them apart but Naomi is a bit bigger and has rounder eyes than Garnet. They both love to play with string toys, and run around but also like being held, petted and loved.

They are two out of a group of four sisters at the Catty Shack (DOB 6-1-2022). Please come see these beauties Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 627 S. Granite St. in Prescott. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photos provided by Catty Shack.