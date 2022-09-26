Pet of the Week: Herbie (United Animal Friends)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Florentine Road paving in Prescott Valley to begin Tuesday, Sept. 27 Pair of Legislative District 1 Senate candidate forums ahead Sept. 29, Oct. 11 Efforts continue for extension of federal ‘Downwinders’ legislation Arizona petition drive seemingly fails to stop universal school vouchers Photo: Not self, but country — Jacob Midkiff of Prescott Valley serves U.S. Navy as technician in Italy CVUSD to do $26M in HVAC upgrades after receiving SFB grants The Highlands Center for Natural History targets Taylor Hicks for latest ‘schoolyard habitat’ Community Briefly: United Animal Friends ‘Hike for Hounds’ set for Oct. 8 GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path: From Yale to jail

Subscribe Now
Monday, Sept. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Herbie (United Animal Friends)

Herbie is a 100% working dog looking for a serious job. (Courtesy)

Herbie is a 100% working dog looking for a serious job. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 26, 2022 6:21 p.m.

Herbie is a 100% working dog looking for a serious job. The cattle dog mix is not meant to be a cuddly pet and needs a handler who will respect him as a working partner. For example, he could be trained to work with police or to help on a ranch. He is very smart and is currently learning nose work and scent detection with a trainer.

Herbie thrives when he has a consistent routine and regular schedule. He is happiest when rules are crystal clear. When not waiting for his next task, Herbie needs a happy resting place to decompress.

Herbie isn’t for everyone. In fact, he’s not for most; he just isn’t. But he is definitely for a dog-savvy person who wants a working canine. Is that you? If so, complete a matchmaking questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

Herbie is 1.5 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is house- and crate-trained. He is good with other dogs, but not cats. He would do best in an adult-only household.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event