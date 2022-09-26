Pet of the Week: Herbie (United Animal Friends)
Herbie is a 100% working dog looking for a serious job. The cattle dog mix is not meant to be a cuddly pet and needs a handler who will respect him as a working partner. For example, he could be trained to work with police or to help on a ranch. He is very smart and is currently learning nose work and scent detection with a trainer.
Herbie thrives when he has a consistent routine and regular schedule. He is happiest when rules are crystal clear. When not waiting for his next task, Herbie needs a happy resting place to decompress.
Herbie isn’t for everyone. In fact, he’s not for most; he just isn’t. But he is definitely for a dog-savvy person who wants a working canine. Is that you? If so, complete a matchmaking questionnaire at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
Herbie is 1.5 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. He is house- and crate-trained. He is good with other dogs, but not cats. He would do best in an adult-only household.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
