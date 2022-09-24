Obituary: Mark Kevin Ainley

Mark Kevin Ainley, age 67, died August 31, 2022, in Innsbruck, Austria. He is survived by his wife Tina, daughters Jill and Meg, son-in-law Zach, mother Caryl, brothers Brian and Eric, and sisters Lynne and Karen. A graduate of Pacific Christian College and Arizona State University Law School, Mark worked as a deputy county attorney for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 1999 and for the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office from 1999 to 2009.

During his career, Mark received awards for his prosecution of DUI cases and in 2002 participated in a special DUI awareness public service announcement for Yavapai County. After retirement, Mark devoted time to his family and to his volunteer work at Flagstaff Christian School, Kirkland Elementary, and Trinity Christian School.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

