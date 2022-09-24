Obituary: Mark Kevin Ainley
Mark Kevin Ainley, age 67, died August 31, 2022, in Innsbruck, Austria. He is survived by his wife Tina, daughters Jill and Meg, son-in-law Zach, mother Caryl, brothers Brian and Eric, and sisters Lynne and Karen. A graduate of Pacific Christian College and Arizona State University Law School, Mark worked as a deputy county attorney for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 1999 and for the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office from 1999 to 2009.
During his career, Mark received awards for his prosecution of DUI cases and in 2002 participated in a special DUI awareness public service announcement for Yavapai County. After retirement, Mark devoted time to his family and to his volunteer work at Flagstaff Christian School, Kirkland Elementary, and Trinity Christian School.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Mark’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy
- Prescott Police still searching for suspect in shots-fired incident on East Gurley Street on Sunday
- Need2Know: Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel planned west of Findlay Toyota Center; Prescott Quick Stop on South Montezuma Street to close; Your CBD Store opens new location in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Dr. Taylor T. Hicks, Jr
- Missing 80-year-old man found safe, Prescott Valley Police say
- PANT detectives arrest Cottonwood brothers on multiple drug- and weapon-related charges
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: