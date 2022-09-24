Obituary: Doug Arthur

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
$3M Granite Creek Corridor improvement project up for Prescott Council review after year-long postponement Photos: Prescott Vette Sette 16th annual All-Corvette Show Photos: 2022 Prescott Highland Games and Celtic Faire Prescott High School Challenge Club a ‘pay-it-forward’ outdoor adventure endeavor OLLI feeds the brain while life long partnership might be made in the classroom Need2Know: Beloved Bonn-Fire restaurant in Chino Valley to close in late November; New Amazon Fulfillment Center in Prescott Valley staying put despite report of warehouse closures Judge rules Arizona ban on nearly all abortions can be enforced Suspect identified, booked for alleged Black Canyon City homicide in July ‘Momentous’: Sweeping federal law will lower prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients Ban on sexually explicit materials in Arizona schools set to take effect

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Sept. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Doug Arthur

Doug Arthur. (Courtesy)

Doug Arthur. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 24, 2022 7:51 p.m.

Doug Arthur, 74, of Prescott, Arizona passed away suddenly on September 7, 2022. Doug was born on April 1, 1948, in Washington, D.C.

After college graduation he moved to California, where he spent several years working in the printing industry. He married his wife, Joan, on October 11, 1980, and their son Chris was born in 1986.

Doug and Joan moved to Prescott in 2008. He continued working in the printing industry for several years, until he found his calling and began a long and satisfying career at Watters Garden Center. While employed at Watters, Doug completed the Master Gardeners program, and he could be found helping customers on-site as well as off-site conducting landscape consultations. Joan believed these years — commiserating with both garden center employees and customers — were some of the happiest of his life.

It was important to Doug that he be involved in his community. At various times he was a member of Toastmasters, the Chamber of Commerce, and Prescott Area Leadership (PAL), among other organizations. Despite his full schedule, he still found time to pursue his passions, which included golf, swimming, reading, hiking, and spending quality time with his companion animals.

Doug is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Joan: his son, Chris; and his sisters Nancy (Andrew) Gentile and Suzanne (Brian) Jones.

No services are planned at this time.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: