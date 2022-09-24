Obituary: Donald Cowles

Donald Cowles, 84, of Prescott, Arizona, has passed away after a brief illness.

Don leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Eloise Genise; along with his children, Jeffrey, Stephen (Jamie Wright), and Elizabeth Lutton (Ray); sister, Noreen Martin; and nine grandchildren.

Don loved adventure and travel. After retiring from a successful career in investment management from CT to California, he and his beloved Eloise traveled throughout the United States and much of Europe. In addition to travel, Don’s favorite spot to relax and reflect was by his firepit with his wife, great friends and a wonderful glass of Glenlivet scotch.

A celebration of Don’s life will be scheduled for a later time. Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home in Prescott. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with his family.

Information provided by the funeral home.