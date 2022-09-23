OFFERS
Judge rules Arizona ban on nearly all abortions can be enforced Suspect identified, booked for alleged Black Canyon City homicide in July ‘Momentous’: Sweeping federal law will lower prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients Ban on sexually explicit materials in Arizona schools set to take effect AP FACT CHECK: Lake distorts Hobbs' education votes in Arizona YCSO SWAT Unit arrests Cordes Lakes man on alleged sexual assault, drug-related charges Prescott Vette Sette’s 16th Annual All-Corvette Car Show to take place Sept. 24 at courthouse square Hobbs tells judge she has concerns about 2 new voting laws County Supervisors approve new assistant elections director position; elections director position remains unfilled Governing Board candidate forums for CVUSD, HUSD scheduled for Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 24
Weather
Cartoon EXTRAS: Sept. 23, 2022

Originally Published: September 23, 2022 10:05 p.m.

Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.

Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.

Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.

Enjoy.

Photo Gallery

Editorial cartoons: Sept. 23, 2022 Gallery
