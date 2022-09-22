Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is seeking information regarding a robbery of narcotics from the Walgreens pharmacy at 2880 Centre Court.

At about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, two unidentified men entered the store, and one jumped over the pharmacy counter demanding narcotics from employees, police reported in a news release.

The suspects are described as follows:

• A man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie, black mask and blue jeans.

• Another man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie, black mask and gray pants.

Police stated that no employees were injured in the robbery.

Officers, including a police K-9, responded to the pharmacy moments after the incident but did not find the suspects.

If you have any information about the suspects or the robbery, call PVPD at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.