Prescott Valley Police seek two suspects who stole narcotics from Walgreens pharmacy

These two unidentified men entered the store, and one jumped over the pharmacy counter demanding narcotics from employees, police reported in a news release. (PVPD/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: September 22, 2022 8:48 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is seeking information regarding a robbery of narcotics from the Walgreens pharmacy at 2880 Centre Court.

At about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, two unidentified men entered the store, and one jumped over the pharmacy counter demanding narcotics from employees, police reported in a news release.

The suspects are described as follows:

• A man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie, black mask and blue jeans.

• Another man in his 20s who was wearing a black hoodie, black mask and gray pants.

Police stated that no employees were injured in the robbery.

Officers, including a police K-9, responded to the pharmacy moments after the incident but did not find the suspects.

If you have any information about the suspects or the robbery, call PVPD at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to remain anonymous. You may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an arrest.

