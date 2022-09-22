Obituary: Christi Lee McDonald

Christi Lee McDonald (Dale) of Chino Valley, Arizona peacefully passed away on Sept. 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Jim and MaryRose McDonald in Bismarck, North Dakota in Oct. of 1955.

The family moved to Granite Dells, just outside of Prescott, Arizona in 1963. She later settled in the Chino Valley area in the late 1980’s.

Christi married Patrick Dale in January of 1997 and together they had Nicole and raised stepson Harvey. Christi was an avid reader, she enjoyed visiting with friends, motorcycle riding and the outdoors. She was most happy in the water, swimming with loved ones. She especially enjoyed spending time with her loving husband Patrick.

She is survived by her husband, daughter Nicole (Tisha) and stepson Harvey; also sister Susan, sister Janet Roy and niece Melissa Roy.

Christi was very caring, kind and generous. She was quick witted and comical. She was loved and cherished by many. We will miss her beyond words.

Information provided by the family.