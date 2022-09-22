Adoption Spotlight: Frankie
Originally Published: September 22, 2022 8:54 p.m.
Frankie is a clever, humorous, introspective and laid-back kid who likes going to school to see his friends. When it’s hot outside, you can often find Frankie relaxing in the swimming pool listening to his favorite musician, Little Logan. He is a huge fan of basketball and loves Mexican food, especially Ceviche. Get to know Frankie and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
