Obituary: Robert C. Brown ‘Bobby’

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
YavaLine Regional Transit System arrives in central Prescott Valley Ask a cop: What should I do when stopped by the police? PUSD leaders post district answers to controversial education topics on its website Prescott Empty Bowls marks its 25th anniversary at courthouse plaza YCESA earns top score in most recent national accreditation Imagination Library of the Prescott Area expands reach of Dolly Parton-sponsored program PVPD asks for help in identifying suspect in attempted theft at Glassford Hill Circle K Prescott Valley Police to mark Child Passenger Safety Week with Car Seat Safety Check Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel planned west of Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley 58 bison relocated from Grand Canyon National Park North Rim

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Robert C. Brown ‘Bobby’

Robert C. Brown ‘Bobby’. (Courtesy)

Robert C. Brown ‘Bobby’. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 20, 2022 8:59 p.m.

Sept. 15, 2022, Robert C. Brown “Bobby” was reunited with his wife Nova. Robert was born on June 5, 1934, in Flagstaff, Arizona where he lived in a cabin at the base of snow bowl for his first six months, before moving to Prescott, Arizona where he has resided ever since. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1953, lettering in Tennis, Football and Basketball. In June of 1957 he married the love of his life Nova and together they had two children: Jeff and Karen.

Living in Prescott for most of his life, people knew him best as Bobby Brown. Bobby had many achievements, accomplishments, and hobby’s, including serving our country in the US Army. He worked 38 years for Mountain Bell Telephone Company. He was a member of the Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse for 50 years and a longtime member of The Smoki.

His pastime hobbies and joys in life were fishing with his good friends and playing golf at Antelope Hills Golf Course where he was proudest of his hole-in-one. He also enjoyed his Tuesday Social hour with the guys known as “the prayer meeting where they solved all the world’s problems.”

Bobby was preceded in death by his loving wife of 28 years, Nova Jean Brown. He is survived by his two children Jeff and Karen, seven grandchildren, Beau, Tanner, Dylan, Nova, Dallas, James, and Skyler, and four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Savanah, Aubrey and Colton. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in the Freeman Building at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive, Prescott, AZ.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Yavapai County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse, in care of Robert C. Brown, PO BOX 95, Prescott, AZ 86302. All donations are tax deductible. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Info provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: