Obituary: Gregory W. Stalker

Gregory W. Stalker of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, surrounded by those who loved him.

Gregory was born in Santa Rosa, California in 1954, and lived his life surrounded those he loved.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his sons, Charles and Nicholas, his siblings, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church, Prescott Valley, Arizona at 9:30 a.m. Please direct donations in lieu of flowers to either St. Germaine Catholic Church or Cardinal Newman High School, Santa Rosa, California.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.