Pet of the Week: Sophie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Meet a very special, 3-year-old tabby girl, named Sophie. She was fostered by one of our volunteers with her siblings when they were just babies. They were all adopted together into the same home, and everyone seemed very happy. That is, until one day her brother and sister teamed up against her and would not stop bullying her. It got to the point of very nasty fights, cornering her and attacking her. The best decision was to surrender Sophie and give her some peace of mind.
Sophie has the quietest little “meow” you’ve ever heard! She loves to play with wand toys. She also loves petting and will head-bump your hand. She’s a sweet girl looking for a quiet, peaceful home. Come and meet this beauty!
To meet Sophie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer
- Need2Know: Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel planned west of Findlay Toyota Center; Prescott Quick Stop on South Montezuma Street to close; Your CBD Store opens new location in Prescott Valley
- Beloved former orthodontist, community leader Taylor Hicks Jr. remembered as ‘consummate gentleman’
- Dancing for the Stars winners announced; $460K raised at this year’s event
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott Unified School District superintendent announces his retirement come October 2023
- Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seek fugitive wanted for child molestation
- YCSO deputies seize 24 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects outside Cordes Lakes in separate traffic stops
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: