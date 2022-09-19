Pet of the Week: Sophie (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Meet a very special, 3-year-old tabby girl, named Sophie. She was fostered by one of our volunteers with her siblings when they were just babies. They were all adopted together into the same home, and everyone seemed very happy. That is, until one day her brother and sister teamed up against her and would not stop bullying her. It got to the point of very nasty fights, cornering her and attacking her. The best decision was to surrender Sophie and give her some peace of mind.

Sophie has the quietest little “meow” you’ve ever heard! She loves to play with wand toys. She also loves petting and will head-bump your hand. She’s a sweet girl looking for a quiet, peaceful home. Come and meet this beauty!

To meet Sophie, please call 928-445-5411 or email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.