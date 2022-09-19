Pet of the Week: Scooter (Catty Shack)

Scooter was born approximately May 15, and this little guy was being given away at a car wash. A kind rescuer came by, took him for veterinary care and fostered him for a few weeks. He then came into foster care with Catty Shack.

He is named Scooter and the name fits him well; always on the move! He loves to run fast through the house, busy little fellow! He would like very much to have another young cat as a companion. Scooter does not like his time alone and will follow his new human everywhere!

If interested in this cutie please contact foster mom Elizabeth at 928-848-9509. Yavapai County residents only please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.