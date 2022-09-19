Pet of the Week: Sadie (United Animal Friends)
It won’t take long for super sweet Sadie to show her adopters what a friendly, playful, and loving kitty she is. She is understandably insecure about her current situation, but will build up confidence with patient guardians.
Sadie will sit quietly for some cuddles and pets from respectful children. She is sociable, so does not like to be left alone for long periods of time. She will do best in a home with no other pets.
Sadie is a short-hair, brown tabby with beautiful green-yellow eyes. She is about 1-1/2 years old. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” form at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt. To learn about Sadie, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by UAF.
