Pet of the Week: Lady (Yavapai Humane Society)
Are you looking for that special lady? Well, she’s waiting for you right here at Yavapai Humane Society! Lady is a little over 4-1/2 years old and a beautiful brindle colored American Pit Bull/Terrier mix. She has been with us since December 2021, and she really wants and needs her forever home! She should probably be the only animal in her new home; however, if you do have a dog there would need to be a positive meet and greet before sending her home with you.
She loves to go for walks but does pull a bit on the leash so she could use some basic training to help out with that. We’ve been working with her on her leash skills and she’s doing great! Our six-week basic training course is offered for free with her adoption.
She absolutely loves the water and has been on many walks with our staff down to the Peavine to jump in the creek! She loves to explore and will benefit from active adopters who can give her the mental and physical stimulation she needs. She’s also going to need someone who will be patient with her and give her time to adjust to life outside of the shelter.
She’s a precious and loving girl who is waiting for you right here! Give us a call at 928-445-2666 and tell them you want to meet Lady!
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer
- Need2Know: Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel planned west of Findlay Toyota Center; Prescott Quick Stop on South Montezuma Street to close; Your CBD Store opens new location in Prescott Valley
- Beloved former orthodontist, community leader Taylor Hicks Jr. remembered as ‘consummate gentleman’
- Dancing for the Stars winners announced; $460K raised at this year’s event
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott Unified School District superintendent announces his retirement come October 2023
- Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seek fugitive wanted for child molestation
- YCSO deputies seize 24 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects outside Cordes Lakes in separate traffic stops
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: