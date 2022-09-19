OFFERS
Pet of the Week: Lady (Yavapai Humane Society)

Lady is a little over 4-1/2 years old and a beautiful brindle colored American Pit Bull/Terrier mix. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 19, 2022 4:42 p.m.

Are you looking for that special lady? Well, she’s waiting for you right here at Yavapai Humane Society! Lady is a little over 4-1/2 years old and a beautiful brindle colored American Pit Bull/Terrier mix. She has been with us since December 2021, and she really wants and needs her forever home! She should probably be the only animal in her new home; however, if you do have a dog there would need to be a positive meet and greet before sending her home with you.

She loves to go for walks but does pull a bit on the leash so she could use some basic training to help out with that. We’ve been working with her on her leash skills and she’s doing great! Our six-week basic training course is offered for free with her adoption.

She absolutely loves the water and has been on many walks with our staff down to the Peavine to jump in the creek! She loves to explore and will benefit from active adopters who can give her the mental and physical stimulation she needs. She’s also going to need someone who will be patient with her and give her time to adjust to life outside of the shelter.

She’s a precious and loving girl who is waiting for you right here! Give us a call at 928-445-2666 and tell them you want to meet Lady!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

