Pet of the Week: Ace (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Ace, an almost 2-year-old Pit Bull. Ace and her friend, Deuce, came to the shelter in May as strays. Both were in rough shape and needed veterinary care right away. It wasn’t long before we found out that Ace was pregnant. She gave birth to three healthy puppies on June 24. The puppies have gone to their new homes, and now it is Ace’s turn.

Ace is a sweet, affectionate, house-trained dog. She seems to be selective with her dog friends and is not a fan of cats. Ace loves people of all ages. Ace is looking for a home where she will be loved and taken care of properly. A daily walk would be nice, as would lounging on the couch with her person(s). If you would like to meet Ace, please give the shelter a call at 928-636-4223, ext. 7 to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.