Courier seeks breast cancer stories, photos
The Daily Courier will be observing October Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual “pink” edition, and we need the community’s help to raise awareness and education about breast care.
We hope to share the stories of those who have lived this journey, be it longtime survivors or those who have just been diagnosed. And, if someone who fought the fight against this disease but lost, we want to honor them too.
We are eager to hear of the treatments and medical advances that have assisted local patients’ with their treatment and recovery. We also want to hear from those who have found ways to promote awareness and education in the greater community.
How did breast cancer affect your life? What was the biggest challenge for you? How many years are you cancer free? How did it affect you and your family? Please send us your write-ups and photos and we will compile them for this informative edition.
Email twieds@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2032. You can also email us through www.dCourier.com/contact – click on the green “talk to us” button.
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Sept. 27.
—The Daily Courier
