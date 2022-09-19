CASA for Kids: 'Daniel, David and D’Lynn'

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for siblings Daniel, David and D’Lynn, who are all school-aged children.

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took all three children into custody because their parents are abusing alcohol, engaging in domestic violence in front of the children, and have unstable housing. Accordingly, there is no parent willing and able to safely and effectively parent the children. Daniel, David, and D’Lynn are currently placed in two different foster homes, because there are no relatives willing and able to provide a placement for them.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive the appropriate services, such as education, counseling and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for the children.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.