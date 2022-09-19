CASA for Kids: 'Daniel, David and D’Lynn'
A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for siblings Daniel, David and D’Lynn, who are all school-aged children.
The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took all three children into custody because their parents are abusing alcohol, engaging in domestic violence in front of the children, and have unstable housing. Accordingly, there is no parent willing and able to safely and effectively parent the children. Daniel, David, and D’Lynn are currently placed in two different foster homes, because there are no relatives willing and able to provide a placement for them.
Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive the appropriate services, such as education, counseling and medical care; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for the children.
Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate.
Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the court about what is in the children’s best interest.
If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.
EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer
- Need2Know: Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel planned west of Findlay Toyota Center; Prescott Quick Stop on South Montezuma Street to close; Your CBD Store opens new location in Prescott Valley
- Beloved former orthodontist, community leader Taylor Hicks Jr. remembered as ‘consummate gentleman’
- Dancing for the Stars winners announced; $460K raised at this year’s event
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott Unified School District superintendent announces his retirement come October 2023
- Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seek fugitive wanted for child molestation
- YCSO deputies seize 24 pounds of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects outside Cordes Lakes in separate traffic stops
- Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: