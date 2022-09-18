Prescott Police searching for possible shooting suspect; Gurley, Arizona streets shut down

UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.:

According to online sources, the lockdown of Yavapai College has been lifted.

ORIGINAL POST:

Prescott Police responded Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18, to a call of shots fired and are currently searching for a suspect.

At just after 2:30 p.m., PPD received a call of shots fired in the 800 block of East Gurley Street, which is near where Gurley intersects with Arizona Street, Deputy Chief Jon Brambila said, and near the Grace Sparkes Activity Center, 824 E. Gurley St.

The caller told police they saw someone waiving something at passing cars, and heard shots fired after that, Brambila said.

Authorities have a vague description of the suspect – a male, 20 to 30 years old, wearing dark clothing and a tan hat.

Law enforcement, including the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Yavapai College Police, are searching the area, and have shut down Gurley Street, and Arizona Street up to Goodwin Street.

Yavapai College authorities responded, and the college is in lockdown, because one news tip stated someone matching the description of the suspect was seen off Sheldon Street.

Authorities have also launched an unmanned aerial vehicle to aid in the search.

Brambila said no one was struck or injured, nor were any vehicles hit, and detectives are on scene collecting evidence.

A Code Red alert was issued just after 3 p.m., urging the public to shelter in place and everyone else to avoid the area.

If you see anyone matching the suspect’s description, Brambila asked that you call 911 or 928-445-3131.

