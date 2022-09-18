Dear Annie: Messy divorce getting costlier by the minute
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: September 18, 2022 6:05 p.m.
Most Read
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Prescott Valley Police seek public’s help in locating stolen trailer
- Beloved former orthodontist, community leader Taylor Hicks Jr. remembered as ‘consummate gentleman’
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott man arrested for selling stolen catalytic converters through illegal, unlicensed business
- Need2Know: Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel planned west of Findlay Toyota Center; Prescott Quick Stop on South Montezuma Street to close; Your CBD Store opens new location in Prescott Valley
- Dancing for the Stars winners announced; $460K raised at this year’s event
- Prescott Unified School District superintendent announces his retirement come October 2023
- Need2Know: uppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Camp Verde Marshal’s Office seek fugitive wanted for child molestation
- 32-year-old faces multiple charges after barricading himself in Prescott apartment
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Fight at Safeway parking lot in PV leads to stabbing; suspect arrested
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Reality TV contestant died in Prescott home after huffing air cans
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Need2Know: Bed Bath & Beyond staying put at Prescott Gateway Mall, avoiding company’s closures list; Whiskey River Tavern opens at former Haunted Kitchen space on Montezuma Street
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Need2Know: Cuppers Coffee House in Prescott closes; Construction on duplexes continues at former Miller Valley Trailer Park
- Update: Missing Prescott woman located safe by YCSO
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: