Obituary: Vickie Ann Larson Lynch

Vickie Ann Larson Lynch, 70, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on August 27, 2022 after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Vickie was born on October 22, 1951 to Harold and Eudora Larson in Huron, South Dakota. She graduated from Coconino High School in 1969. Vickie went on to study Education at Northern Arizona University. She received her Masters in Education in 1971. After graduation, Vickie worked for Flagstaff Unified School District for 30 years.

Vickie met the love of her life, Joe Lynch, at Christensen Elementary School where they both taught. They were married in 1976 and had two sons together, Aaron and Brandon.

Vickie loved the outdoors. Many vacations were spent on the beach in Southern California, on a houseboat at Lake Powell, or camping with her family. She was devoted to her sons’ participation in sports. She was an avid fan of whatever sport they were playing.

She is survived by her husband Joe Lynch, sons Aaron Lynch (Roxy) and Brandon Lynch (Ellen), mother Eudora Larson, brother Steve Larson, sister in law Pam Gorman, niece Kari Larson, and grandchildren Madison Lynch, Gwen Lynch, Brody Lynch, Annie Lynch, and Nathan Lynch

Vickie’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time.

Hers was a beautiful life, well lived. She touched the lives of countless schoolchildren through her love and guidance, spreading kindness wherever she went. She will be dearly missed.

Information provided by the family.