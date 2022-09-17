Obituary: Rev. Alvin Jay Ransom
Originally Published: September 17, 2022 8:34 p.m.
Rev. Alvin Jay Ransom, 82, of Prescott, Arizona, is standing in the presence of his Savior as of Monday, September 5, 2022. Al was born in Muskegon, Michigan, January 25, 1940.
Dr. Ransom served churches in Michigan and Arizona for more than 60 years. He loved reading, studying, and preaching and teaching God’s Word.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Solid Rock Christian Fellowship on Thursday, September 22 at 1 p.m., in Prescott, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
