Obituary Notice: Daryl Fagen

Originally Published: September 17, 2022 6:57 p.m.

Daryl Fagen, born August 7, 1946, in Sydney, Australia, passed away September 10, 2022, in Dewey, Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

